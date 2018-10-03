Dr Peter Boylan appointed by HSE to help prepare for introduction of abortion services

Dr Peter Boylan has been appointed by the HSE to help prepare for the introduction of abortion services in Ireland.

Dr Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital, will consult with other medical experts about bringing the services in, and will help with the drafting of clinical guidelines.

The former Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists was a vocal supporter for a Yes vote in the abortion referendum earlier this year.

Dr Boylan was an active campaigner for repealing the Eighth Amendment, and participated in TV debates in the weeks leading up to the vote.

Welcoming the appointment, Health Minister Simon Harris said: "Peter Boylan has a wealth of experience in caring for women. Over the course of his work, he has proven himself to be a strong patient advocate and a compassionate campaigner for women's rights.

"I am grateful to him for taking on this position and I look forward to him working with the HSE to ensure safe, woman-centred services are operational in January."

Cabinet last month signed off on proposals for legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland.

The proposed laws, if approved by members of the Oireachtas, will allow for abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into pregnancy and in limited circumstances after that.

TDs in the Dáil are set to debate the proposals tomorrow afternoon.

Members of the public voted overwhelmingly - 66.4% 'Yes' against 33.6% 'No' - to repeal the Eighth Amendment in May.