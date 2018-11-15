Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

He was suspended for six months for voting against abortion legislation

News
Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin following six month suspension

Peadar Toibin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín has resigned from the Sinn Féin party.

In a tweet, he said: "It is with a heavy heart that I resign from Sinn Féin today.

"I have been a member of the party for 21 years.

"In that time I poured all my efforts into achieving Irish unity and economic justice.

"This clearly is no longer enough. I will now help to build a new 32 county movement."

Mr Tóibín was recently suspended from the party for six months, for voting against abortion legislation.

He had frequently opposed the party over its stance on abortion.

He took part in a TV debate calling for a 'No' vote in May's referendum, despite the party's 'Yes' stance.

In a statement on his suspension earlier this month, Mr Tóibín said those who voted against repealing the Eighth Amendment "should have a voice in the Oireachtas".

"I joined Sinn Féin when it was not easy to join Sinn Féin.

"There is a significant chance of an election during the next six months. In the current political instability the suspension could become a de facto expulsion."

He added: "It is my understanding that while on suspension I would be prevented from standing for Sinn Féin as a candidate and would not be allowed to renter the party subsequently if I seek re-election during the suspension. The six month suspension presents significant difficulties and uncertainty."


2 Related articles
Peadar Tóibín suspended from Sinn Féin for six months after voting against abortion legislation

Peadar Tóibín suspended from Sinn Féin for six months after voting against abortion legislation

Peadar Tóibín tells Newstalk Breakfast: I don't believe Gerry Adams has any further information than he's publicly stated

Peadar Tóibín tells Newstalk Breakfast: I don't believe Gerry Adams has any further information than he's publicly stated