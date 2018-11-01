Peadar Tóibín suspended from Sinn Féin for six months after voting against abortion legislation

Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín has been suspended from the party for six months for voting against abortion legislation.

The Meath West deputy has frequently opposed the party over its stance on abortion.

He took part in a TV debate calling for a 'No' vote in May's referendum, despite the party's 'Yes' stance.

Last week, Deputy Tóibín was one of the 12 TDs who voted against progressing the abortion legislation currently before the Dáil - breaching the party whip in the process.

Sinn Féin whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh explained: “The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 is in line with Sinn Féin’s policy position as agreed democratically at our Ard Fheis.

“The position has also been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people in May of this year. The party’s position on this legislation is to support it."

He added: “The whip was in place and all TDs were instructed to be present and to vote for the legislation.

“Peadar Tóibín’s decision to vote against the legislation is a serious breach of the party’s rules and he has now been suspended for a period of six months. He has now been informed of the party’s decision.”