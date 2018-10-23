Abortion Bill passes the Dáil by 102 votes

The Dáil has passed the Abortion Bill.

TDs voted by 102 votes in favour to 12 against, with seven TDs abstaining.

Sinn Féin's Paeder Toibin voted against it, and he now faces suspension from his party.

The legislation was drawn up after a referendum in May, which approved the removal of the Constitutional ban on abortion.

The electorate voted to repeal the amendment, with 1,429,981 votes in favour out of a total poll of 2,159,655.

The final result saw 66.40% of the electorate vote Yes and 33.60% vote No.

The bill repealing the Eighth Amendment was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last month.

Health Minister Simon Harris has asked the Oireachtas Health Committee to sit during the Halloween break to progress the Abortion Bill it as quickly as possible.