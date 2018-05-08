Over 170 jobs to be created at two firms

Some 175 jobs are to be created at two companies around the country.

Entekra has announced an investment of US$55m (€46.1m) that will see them create 100 jobs in the areas of design engineering, finance, marketing and customer support.

These foreign direct investment jobs in Co Monaghan will be supported by the IDA.

The design, engineering and home manufacturing company provides off-site framing for both residential and commercial construction.

Entekra CEO, Gerry McCaughey said: "The home construction market is the largest and most inefficient industry in the US Entrekra’s technology allows us to manufacture energy efficient homes at speed and scale.

"It will reduce waste and improve quality of the home construction process.

"Our aim now is to deliver 100 new jobs at our Monaghan facility between now and the end of the year."

While the Heat Merchants Group is to invest €4m in its branch network and create 75 new jobs.

It will see the opening of nine new Heat Merchants branches, and four additional Tubs & Tiles showrooms over the next three years.

This investment will increase the group's branch network to 56 throughout the country, and will increase its total workforce to 358.

It is also increasing its central distribution and business support centre in Athlone, with the addition of an extra 20,000 square feet of warehousing which will extend its capacity to service its expanded branch network.

It is commencing a recruitment drive immediately.

Heat Merchants Group is a wholly owned Irish company which came into being when the Heat Merchants and Tubs & Tiles businesses were acquired following the liquidation of BHT Group in 2012.

The group managing director Alan Hogan said: "The last five years have seen the addition of 82 new employees, the opening of several new branches and the extensive renovation and rebranding of our existing branch infrastructure.

"Today’s announcement marks an exciting next phase in our growth strategy which has been a key driver for the business over the last five years.

"We are focused on providing an excellent service to our customers in both the construction and retail segments.

"Our new branches will be situated in locations that will offer convenience and expert advice and service to our customers, reducing their travel times to pick up vital products or spare parts wherever they are working."