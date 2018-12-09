One winner of Lotto jackpot worth €6.5 million

One person has won the Lotto jackpot worth more than €6.5 million.

The winning ticket was sold online.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 24, 41, 43 and bonus number was 37.

Anyone who bought their ticket online is being urged to check their ticket via the National Lottery website or their app.

The total jackpot won last night was €6,589,886.

Robert Magee from the National Lottery said: "Because it's an online win, it's a lot more straightforward - there's not that worry of losing your ticket.

"If it is you who has matched all six numbers... just get in touch with ourselves and we'll arrange for you to come and collect your prize when you are ready."