Novichok suspects claim they had nothing to do with Salisbury poisoning

Two men suspected of targeting Sergei Skripal and his daughter with novichok in Britain have denied being agents or having anything to do with the poisoning.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov told the TV station Russia Today they were only in Salisbury as tourists to visit Stonehenge.

The pair, who say that is their real names, said their friends had told them to visit "this wonderful town"

"There's the famous Salisbury cathedral, famous not only in Europe but in the whole world.

"It's famous for its 123m spire, it's famous for its clock - the one of the first ever created in the world that's still working", Petrov said.

They said they wanted to go to Stonehenge but were prevented from doing so because there was "muddy slush everywhere", they got wet so they went back to London.

RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said the two men reached out to her as they wanted to tell their story.

"Even now when you're talking about it, to tell the truth you look very nervous", Simonyan suggested.

"What would you look like?", Boshirov replied.

When your life is turned upside down in a moment - in just one day it changed our lives", Petrov added.

"We spent no more than an hour in Salisbury, mainly because of the lags between trains,” Boshirov said.

"Maybe we did [approach] Skripal's house, but we don’t know where is it located."

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the two men had been identified and they were civilians and "not criminals".

British Prime Minister Theresa May, however, has said the men were agents of Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU, and their actions were "almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state".