Newstalk achieves highest ever market share of 6.7% in latest JNLR

According to the latest JNLR results released today, Newstalk has grown its listenership by 64,000 over the past year to achieve a record weekly reach of 771,000 listeners.

On the key audience measurement of market share, Newstalk has achieved an all-time high of 6.7% nationally - and a record high of 11.1% in Dublin.

Newstalk has also overtaken RTE 2FM on Listened Yesterday.

Speaking about the latest JNLR figures, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: "We are delighted with the results for Newstalk, which show great performances from all our weekday and weekend prime-time programmes.

"The Pat Kenny Show and Off The Ball have registered all-time high figures and our afternoon programmes with Ciara Kelly, Sean Moncrieff and Ivan Yates are showing very strong growth proving that the Newstalk schedule and content is connecting with the audience."

Key figures for Newstalk programmes:

Newstalk Breakfast - Reach 126,000 (Flat book-on-book, Up 7,000 year-on-year)

Pat Kenny Show - Reach 152,000, an all-time high (Up 4,000 book-on-book, 1,000 year-on-year)

Lunchtime Live (Ciara Kelly) - Reach 102,000 (3,000 book-on-book, up 4,000 year-on-year)

Moncrieff - Reach 87,000 (Up 4,000 book-on-book, up 10,000 year-on-year)

Hard Shoulder (Ivan Yates) - Reach 153,000 (Up 8,000 book-on-book, up 23,000 year-on-year)

Off The Ball - Reach 57,000, an all-time high (Up 3,000 book-on-book, up 6,000 year-on-year)

JNLR July 2018-2 from Orangeye Media on Vimeo.