Nearly 2,000 complaints were made against Gardaí last year

Just under 2,000 complaints were made against the Gardaí in 2017.

GSOC, the Garda watchdog's annual report shows some of the most common reasons concerned how Gardaí conducted arrests and investigations by officers.

The Garda Ombudsman received a total of 1,949 complaints in 2017 - a 10% rise on the previous year.

The complaints included 5,459 allegations against Garda members.

Most of those were made in Dublin - followed by Limerick and Cork.

The most common claims concerned allegations of officers abusing their authority or neglecting their duty.

24 referrals were received from the force in cases where an officer's conduct may have resulted in the death of or serious harm to someone.

During their investigations, GSOC also found practices which indicate a poor quality service to the public.

Reporting from Stephen Murphy ...