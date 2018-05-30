Mother calls for public inquiry into son's hit-and-run death

A mother whose son was killed in a hit and run in County Monaghan is calling for a public inquiry into his death.

23-year-old Shane O’Farrell was out cycling near Carrickmacross in August 2011 when he was knocked down and killed.

It later emerged that the driver - Lithuanian national Zigimantas Gridziuska - was on bail for a number of offences.

The O’Farrell family has been involved in a long campaign for justice in the years since.

Mr Gridziuska was on bail for offences including heroin possession, theft and handling stolen goods.

A GSOC report into the case later found that no Gardaí had committed a criminal offence in relation to their handling the case - however the watchdog report does cover a number of events which indicate that if authorities had acted differently at certain times, Shane could still be alive.

Shane O'Farrell's mother Lucia outside Leinster House, 30-05-2018. Image: Stephanie Grogan

Shane’s mother Lucia wants a public inquiry into the garda handling of the case.

"Shane was our only son; he was deeply loved and is deeply loved," she said.

"He had thousands of friends; everyone loved Shane.

"His friends and their parents loved Shane; neighbours loved Shane; Shane was just a very popular guy.

"It would be a massive betrayal to Shane not to do what we are doing.

"He deserves accountability. he deserves people to be held to account for their failure to him."

Image: Stephanie Grogan

38-year-old Zigimantas Gridziuska never served any jail time for Shane’s death.

He received suspended sentences for failing to stop and remain at the scene - on condition that he leave the country.

20 politicians attended a packed press conference this morning calling for this public inquiry and for answers for Shane’s grieving family.