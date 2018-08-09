Mother and six children sleep in Dublin garda station due to lack of accommodation

Gardaí have confirmed a mother and six children slept in a Dublin station on Wednesday night.

The children, aged from 11-years-old to one-year-old, presented at Tallaght garda station as they had nowhere to go.

Members of An Garda Síochána tried all the emergency lines in relation to homeless shelters.

A number of local hotels were also phoned. However no accommodation was found.

The family were cared for during the night and received a hot breakfast on Thursday morning in the garda station.

The family left the station and are gone to South Dublin County Council's Housing Department.

A photo of children sleeping in the waiting room of the station is going viral.

This is what’s happening tonight, up to 8 families refereed to Garda Stations. Now I’m sorry but this is bullshit! There are 7 children sleeping in one Garda station alone in Dublin tonight. @MurphyEoghan this is your legacy! How could it come to this?#Homeless pic.twitter.com/L4ch69O8tt — Anthony Flynn (@AnthonyICHH) August 9, 2018

Anthony Flynn is from Inner City Helping Homeless.

"The mother of a family last night posted pictures herself from Tallaght garda station with herself and the family of seven that were actually refereed to Tallaght garda station last night - alongside that of eight other families last night, referred to garda stations because of a lack of accommodation within the city.

"Two of those families managed to be accommodated after 10 o'clock last night".