Mother and six children sleep in Dublin garda station due to lack of accommodation

The children are aged from 11-years-old to just one-year-old

News
Mother and six children sleep in Dublin garda station due to lack of accommodation

Image via @AnthonyICHH on Twitter

Gardaí have confirmed a mother and six children slept in a Dublin station on Wednesday night.

The children, aged from 11-years-old to one-year-old, presented at Tallaght garda station as they had nowhere to go.

Members of An Garda Síochána tried all the emergency lines in relation to homeless shelters.

A number of local hotels were also phoned. However no accommodation was found.

The family were cared for during the night and received a hot breakfast on Thursday morning in the garda station.

The family left the station and are gone to South Dublin County Council's Housing Department.

A photo of children sleeping in the waiting room of the station is going viral.

Anthony Flynn is from Inner City Helping Homeless.

"The mother of a family last night posted pictures herself from Tallaght garda station with herself and the family of seven that were actually refereed to Tallaght garda station last night - alongside that of eight other families last night, referred to garda stations because of a lack of accommodation within the city.

"Two of those families managed to be accommodated after 10 o'clock last night".


4 Related articles
Homeless activist says 150 extra emergency beds for Dublin are needed 'urgently'

Homeless activist says 150 extra emergency beds for Dublin are needed 'urgently'

Housing activists take over vacant Dublin property

Housing activists take over vacant Dublin property

Begging highlighted as biggest tourist complaint in Dublin

Begging highlighted as biggest tourist complaint in Dublin

Government reports further rise in homelessness

Government reports further rise in homelessness