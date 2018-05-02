More women affected by cervical scandal than previously thought

It has emerged that more women have been caught up in the Cervical Check scandal than previously thought.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris told the Dáil that the number of women who have developed cancer and haven't had their smear tests rechecked may be double the amount originally reported.

It means some 1,500 women who have developed cancer may have to have their smear tests audited.

Many of the women were not examined by the CervicalCheck national screening programme – meaning they were not included in the initial figures.

Minister Harris outlined the new information at the outset of a Dáil debate on the scandal last night.

“While Cervical Check has audited all cases notified to it, I have been informed that a potentially considerable number of cases would not have been subjected to an audit of their screening history,” he said.

He noted that the cases he was referring to are “not new cases of cancer, nor is it a group of women wondering if they have cancer.”

"These are women who've already been diagnosed with cervical cancer and treated as such, but their cases have not been included in a clinical audit,” he said.

Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly noted that a “back of the envelope calculation” suggested there may be “about double the number of cases.”

Minister Harris said he did not want to put any specific figures before the house noting, “frankly I don’t know them.”

“But what I will say is the figures you have presented Deputy Donnelly sound to me - based on my knowledge of the prevalence of cervical cancer in this country on a yearly basis - to be about right,” he said.

“But that comes with major caveat that I have not been given any figure in relation to how many.”

The exact number of women who will now need their tests audited remains unclear, but if it is near double, it could be as many as 1,500.

In a statement last night, the HSE said there had been ‘a very serious breakdown in communication’ regarding an audit of test results at the CervicalCheck national screening programme.

It said that all women who were included in the audit but not informed about it are now being contacted.

Women who have questions about their case can contact the CervicalCheck information phone line on 1800-45-45-55.