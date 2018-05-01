Government publishes briefing note given to Simon Harris before Vicky Phelan court case

Updated 15.55

The Government has published a briefing note sent to Health Minister Simon Harris concerning the Vicky Phelan's CervicalCheck case.

The note - which is available here - was sent to the minister on April 16th, before the case was heard at the High Court.

It advised the minister "that publicity around the case and/or settlement is likely".

The HSE's National Control Programme told the Department of Health "they do not consider this to be a patient safety incident but rather a reflection of the known limitations of the current screening test".

According to the memo, the current CervicalCheck testing method "produces a not insignificant number of false negative results" - saying the 'known limitation' is one of the reasons why women are screened regularly.

It says that CervicalCheck carried out a review of Ms Phelan's case in 2014, but adds: "At the time in 2014, the outcomes of clinical cancer audits were used by CervicalCheck for education and training purposes only".

The document also suggests that women who had their cases audited were being informed and had the right to request information.

It also says no quality issues have arisen with regard to the US lab examining smear tests.

Settlement

Ms Phelan settled her case against a US lab last week, after being wrongly informed in 2011 that she had the all clear.

Three years later, a review found the results were incorrect.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer around the same time, but she only found out about that review last year.

Ms Phelan's case against the HSE was struck out, and the memo to Minister Harris states: "[The State Claims Agency] is of the view that a claim for exemplary damages in relation to the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck standard review process is likely to fail / be dropped, in the absence of any evidence of bad faith by the HSE in this regard."

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says he will not fire HSE boss Tony O'Brien after the CervicalCheck scandal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had earlier suggested Mr O'Brien's position was untenable:

Leo Varadkar says there is no proof that sending the smear tests abroad for examination meant they were any less accurate than if they were examined here.

The Attorney General has been asked to see if any cases similar to Vicky Phelan's are being taken so they can be settled without going to the courts.

The Taoiseach has also said he cannot rule out a Commission of Investigation into why women weren't told their cancer checks were being audited - but warned it could take years if it went to that.

Leo Varadkar said the Health Minister will outline what he knew in the Dáil later.

'Not supported by the facts'

Responding to the opposition calls for the HSE chief to resign or be sacked, Mr Varadkar told deputies: "The basis on which you've called for the dismissal of Tony O'Brien is based on an assertion that the decision to outsource these tests to the US in 2008 somehow cost lives [...] That is not yet supported by the facts.

"I think everyone, even Tony O'Brien, deserves a fair hearing before they are condemned."

His comments in the Dáil came after the Cabinet discussed a statutory investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal this morning.

Yesterday, the HSE confirmed that 17 women whose test results were reviewed as part of an audit of Ireland’s national cervical screening programme have died.

Of the 208 women whose results were scrutinised, only 46 were informed about the history of their smear tests.

It means some 162 women did not know there might be a problem with their cancer check.

The figures came to light after terminally-ill mother Vicky Phelan settled her case.

Several investigations are to be conducted into the CervicalCheck programme in the wake of the recent revelations.

Reporting by Sean Defoe, Stephen McNeice and Mick Staines