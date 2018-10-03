'Groundbreaking' alcohol bill passes through all stages in Dáil

Updated 20:45

The Health Minister has told TDs that the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill does not mean signage directing tourists to breweries and pubs will be banned.

The legislation - which places restrictions on the marketing and sale of alcoholic drinks - has been hit with multiple delays in its passage through the Oireachtas in recent years.

It includes measures such as minimum unit pricing and restrictions on how alcohol is displayed in shops.

After nearly three years, it finally passed through all stages of the Dáil this evening.

The Taoiseach said the decision "will be remembered by history and will save countless lives".

Really pleased that Public Health Alcohol Bill passed the Dail today. Decision made today will be remembered by history and will save countless lives. Well done @SimonHarrisTD @MarcellaCK — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 3, 2018

The legislation had faced a number of amendments, with some Independent TDs claiming businesses will not be able to put up street signs.

However, Simon Harris - who described the new laws as 'groundbreaking' - told the Dáil that directional signage will not be banned.

He said: "If people are attempting to say a directional sign is a billboard or an advertisement that's a different matter - but a directional sign is not prohibited.

"Claims that tourists will be unable to find their way to these visitor centres as the signs will be banned or that signs will not be allowed contain the names of visitor centres... are simply untrue."

He added: "Our children are being exposed to a horrific amount of alcohol advertising in areas that they congregate - and all we're simply trying to do... is protect them from that."

During the debate this evening, Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien accused opponents of obstructing the bill.

He argued: "I would ask you to listen to the Minister - he went to the trouble of clarifying this.

"This is crazy stuff lads... let's just pass the legislation tonight."

The bill had faced opposition from groups representing the alcohol industry.

However, campaigners in favour of the legislation tonight welcomed the passage of the bill through the Dáil:

We’re pleased to announce that the Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed all stages in Dáil Éireann this evening. Thank you all Deputies for your commitment to improving public health and reducing alcohol harms across our society. — AlcoholActionIreland (@AlcoholIreland) October 3, 2018

Minister Harris said: "This is the first time in the history of the State we have endeavoured to use public health legislation to address issues in relation to alcohol.

"It is therefore a groundbreaking measure."