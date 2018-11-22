Minister orders 'urgent investigation' following allegations of surveillance in prisons

The Justice Minister has ordered an 'urgent investigation' into allegations concerning surveillance in Irish prisons.

It comes after reports that a serving prison officer claims covert surveillance, including tracking devices on vehicles, is being used in an effort to detect the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

According to the Irish Examiner, the claims are contained in a sworn affidavit given to the Justice Minister and the prison service this week by a serving officer.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan today said he is aware of the allegations.

In a statement, he explained: "While I am constrained in what I can say about proceedings before the courts, and nothing I say should be taken as a comment on these particular proceedings, these allegations raise serious issues which need to be addressed.

"I have therefore asked the independent Inspector of Prisons, Patricia Gilheaney, to carry out an urgent preliminary investigation into the allegations to determine as far as possible the facts. I have also requested a meeting today with the Acting Director of the Irish Prison Service, Don Culliton."

He added that it is a statutory investigation, and all prison governors and staff will be obliged to cooperate.

He added: "Surveillance can be necessary to prevent illegal trafficking of substances into prisons, but this must of course be carried out in accordance with the law.

"It must be stressed that these are allegations, and we must in the first instance determine if they are factual. This preliminary investigation will put us in a better position to consider whether further steps need to be taken, such as a more formal inquiry, as has been called for."