Michael D Higgins on course to be re-elected President

Exit polls suggests the blasphemy referendum will be passed

News
Michael D Higgins on course to be re-elected President

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins cast their votes in the Irish Presidential election | Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Michael D Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President of Ireland.

Exit polls following Friday's election suggest the incumbent will be elected on the first count today.

President Higgins might make a bit of history today, by being elected by the largest margin in Irish history.

Eamon De Valera won 56.3% of the vote in 1959, and two exit polls put Mr Higgins on between 56 and 58%.

He will comfortably return to Áras an Uachtarain when the votes are counted today.

The big surprise in the exit poll figures is businessman Peter Casey - coming second with 21% of the vote.

Source: The Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI

His comments that Travellers should not be given ethnic status angered many, but clearly appealed to a significant amount of the electorate.

Sinn Féin's Liadh Ni Riada put in a disappointing performance for the party - and is likely to get between 7% and 8%.

Seán Gallagher got half a million votes in 2011 but will not get near that this time around.

He is tracking to get between 5.5% and 7%.

The exit polls see Pieta House founder Senator Joan Freeman getting around 6%, with Gavin Duffy finishing last on just 2%.

Source: The Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI

The polls also suggest the blasphemy referendum will be comfortably passed - with around 68% of people voting Yes.

Ballot boxes around the country will be opened at 9.00am when counting officially begins.


4 Related articles
Exit polls project 'decisive' victory for Michael D Higgins in Presidential election

Exit polls project 'decisive' victory for Michael D Higgins in Presidential election

Voter turnout remains low around the country as people urged to have their say

Voter turnout remains low around the country as people urged to have their say

Referendum Commission urges people to use their vote

Referendum Commission urges people to use their vote

Islanders to vote in Presidential Election today

Islanders to vote in Presidential Election today