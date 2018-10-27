Michael D Higgins on course to be re-elected President

Michael D Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President of Ireland.

Exit polls following Friday's election suggest the incumbent will be elected on the first count today.

President Higgins might make a bit of history today, by being elected by the largest margin in Irish history.

Eamon De Valera won 56.3% of the vote in 1959, and two exit polls put Mr Higgins on between 56 and 58%.

He will comfortably return to Áras an Uachtarain when the votes are counted today.

The big surprise in the exit poll figures is businessman Peter Casey - coming second with 21% of the vote.

Source: The Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI

His comments that Travellers should not be given ethnic status angered many, but clearly appealed to a significant amount of the electorate.

Sinn Féin's Liadh Ni Riada put in a disappointing performance for the party - and is likely to get between 7% and 8%.

Seán Gallagher got half a million votes in 2011 but will not get near that this time around.

He is tracking to get between 5.5% and 7%.

The exit polls see Pieta House founder Senator Joan Freeman getting around 6%, with Gavin Duffy finishing last on just 2%.

Source: The Irish Times/Ipsos MBRI

The polls also suggest the blasphemy referendum will be comfortably passed - with around 68% of people voting Yes.

Ballot boxes around the country will be opened at 9.00am when counting officially begins.