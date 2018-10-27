Traveller's rights group slams Casey over "Trump-style politics of division and racism"

Traveller’s rights group Pavee Point has warned that there is no room in Ireland for Peter Casey’s Trump-like politics.

Exit polls suggest Mr Casey will secure a second place finish in yesterday’s Presidential election with around 20% of the vote.

His comments on Traveller ethnicity during the campaign caused anger and calls for him to withdraw from the race – however they appear to have struck a chord with a section of the electorate.

Before making the comments, the former Dragon’s Den star was polling at around 2%.

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show earlier today, Mr Casey insisted his comment were not racist – adding that he had “simply brought to the fore something that was there already."

He said he regretted “not coming down harder” on Pavee Point co-director Martin Collins – who was highly critical of his comments during the campaign.

“He is the person responsible for showing leadership at Pavee Point,” he said. “He is just a disgrace and he has let his community down so badly.”

“I think he should resign if not fired; he should be drummed out.”

1. He want from 1% to 20%. Last in polls to 2nd in polls as it stands now. No words can explain the hurt . Can't stop thinking about our children and young people. I hope Travellers remain strong and defiant through all this . Is this the real Ireland? — Eileen Ní Fhloinn (@Love1solidarity) October 26, 2018

2. I'm not looking forward to the local elections in May as anti Traveller sentiment is popular and candidates will get elected on the back of it . 1st they came for Traveller community! Worried about what's ahead for us. One good thing we are very storng community ❤❤❤ — Eileen Ní Fhloinn (@Love1solidarity) October 26, 2018

On the same programme, Mr Collins said the presidential candidate's stance was divisive and simply a “further continuation of his gutter; divisive politics.”

He said he has no intention of resigning.

“I have represented my community with integrity and with distinction over the last two to five years,” he said,

“I don’t get my mandate from Peter Casey; I get my mandate from my community.

“When the day arrives that in some way that mandate is diminished, that is the day I will resign.”

Trump-style politics

He said he has “no doubt” that Mr Casey’s anti-Traveller stance contributed to a rise in his popularity among sections of the electorate but said it “hard to quantify” as he also commented on other issues.

“The overall point I would make is that his Trump-style politics of division and racism have no place in an Irish democratic system,” he said.

“The resounding victory by Michael D Higgins I think demonstrates and conveys that very clear message.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said he believes many people who voted for Mr Casey as a protest.

He said the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were right to call out the Derry-man on his comments.

“There are people who fell under pressure in certain areas of the country because of certain activities by some members of the Travelling community but I think Peter Casey, in the worst form of Trumpism tapped into that,” he said.

Ethnicity

During the campaign Mr Casey suggested the Travelling Community’s status as a minority ethnicity was “a load of nonsense” and labelled them “basically people that are camping on somebody else's land.”

On Newstalk this morning, he accused his rivals in the campaign of offering an “answer that they felt was politically correct” when asked their thoughts on Traveller ethnicity.”

He said he does not accept that he stoked anti-Traveller sentiment with his comments.

"I believe it's very important that we are now a society that doesn't discriminate against any person under race, nationality, ethnicity, religion," he said.

Ethnic recognition

The Irish Travelling community was recognised as an ethnic minority for the first time in March 2017.

The moved recognised the fact that the group has a unique cultural tradition distinct from their Irish nationality.

Ethnic groups are generally recognised as sharing common characteristics like tradition, culture and language.

The Governmental recognition was welcomed by the community as an acknowledgment that Travellers experience racism and discrimination.

It was also hoped the decision would lay the groundwork for change in how the State approaches issues like health, unemployment and education within the community.