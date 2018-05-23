Memorial fund for the family of Jastine Valdez passes €100,000

A memorial fund set up to help the family of murdered student Jastine Valdez has exceeded €100,000.

The GoFundMe account had an initial target of €10,000.

The body of the 24-year-old student was discovered on Monday in Rathmichael in south Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating whether the man suspected of killing her went on a drink and drug binge just hours after her death.

Father of two Mark Hennessey was shot dead by gardaí in Cherrywood on Sunday.

A note inside his black Nissan Qashqai car led gardaí to Ms Valdez's body.

She was reported missing by her parents following a report of a woman being forced into a car near Enniskerry on Saturday evening.

Crowds at the vigil for Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry on Tuesday evening | Image: Stephanie Grogan/Newstalk

Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil for Ms Valdez in her home village on Tuesday night.

Born in the Philippines, Jastine came to Ireland to study and join her parents - who are naturalised Irish citizens.

She was an only child.

The organisers of the fundraising page say: "All funds raised on this page will go directly to the parents of Jastine Valdez to help them in the weeks and months ahead.

"The transfer and oversight of the funds to the Valdez family will be documented and made public.

"A Dublin based solicitor has offered to oversee and audit (pro bono) the account and will verify all funds are paid directly to the Valdez family."