Hundreds attend vigil for Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry

Hundreds of people have turned out for a vigil for 24-year-old Jastine Valdez, who was murdered over the weekend.

Her body was found in Rathmichael, south Dublin on Monday.

She was born in the Philippines and came to Ireland to study.

An only child, she came here to join her parents - who are naturalised Irish citizens.

A vigil is held for Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry | Image: Stephanie Grogan

Both parents work and are active in the community.

The vigil for Ms Valdez took place in her home village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

Large crowds of people gathered at the clock-tower from 7.00pm.

Many held candles and stood in silent reflection.

These locals explained why they turned out for the vigil.

One woman said: "We just want to show our solidarity with the family."

Another said: "Unbelievably shocked - a lot of people knew her from being on the bus, and she's supposed to have been beautiful and lovely and very nice".

A man added: "Just to honour her memory.

"Anything like this never happens in Enniskerry before - I think the whole community is shocked, actually.

"It's a terrible thing to happen".

Hundreds of people are attending this evening’s Vigil for Jastine Valdez in Enniskerry pic.twitter.com/u8fBYUoxsG — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) May 22, 2018

There was also a large turnout from the Irish-Filipino community.

While a book of condolence has been opened in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in the village.

A book of condolence has opened for Jastine Valdez in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in Enniskerry pic.twitter.com/dyiJVLyNBq — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) May 22, 2018

Gardaí are examining a blood stained note which was found in the car of her suspected abductor, Mark Hennessy, who was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday.

A preliminary post mortem carried out at the scene indicates the time of death was about 36 hours to 48 hours before the remains were found.

An online fund has been set up to help her family, and has raised over €64,000.

Gardaí investigating her disappearance are renewing their appeal to the public.

They are particularly interested in the movement a black Nissan Qashqai - registered number 171 D 20419 - and the driver of the vehicle, Mark Hennessy, between 5.00pm on Saturday May 19th and 8.00pm on Sunday May 21st.

Hennessy is described as 176 cm (5'9'') in height, of slight build and balding.

He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, blue jeans and grey runners at the time.

Officers would particularly like to speak with people who were in the Dalkey, Killiney, Ballybrack, Sallynoggin, Cherrywood and Rathmichael areas.

They say the car may have stopped at restaurants, cafés, petrol station shops or bars in those areas.

"If you travelled in this part of county Dublin between Saturday and Sunday evenings and you have a dash cam fitted please contact us and make the footage available to investigators", they add.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01-6665-300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

With reporting from Stephanie Grogan