Gardaí investigating movements of Mark Hennessy in hours after Jastine Valdez murder

Gardaí are investigating whether the man suspected of killing Jastine Valdez went on a drink and drug binge just hours after her death.

Father of two Mark Hennessey was shot dead by Gardaí on Sunday - while the body of the 24-year-old woman was discovered on Monday.

Gardaí believe she was attacked and bundled into a car while on her way home in Enniskerry on Saturday.

A postmortem examination revealed that she died from strangulation – and it is believed that she died within an hour of her abduction.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Enniskerry last night for Jastine, with large crowds gathering at the clock-tower from 7pm onward.

A minute’s silence was held and many people stood in silent reflection.

Very emotional evening in Enniskerry at the vigil for Jastine. Thank you everyone that turned up to support the Valdez family during these very difficult days. The size of the turnout is an expression of how this shocking event has touched everyone in the community. #RIPJastine pic.twitter.com/6FtXLWTob7 — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) May 22, 2018

Ireland’s honorary consul to the Philippines Mark Christopher Congdon was also there.

“It is great to see such a wonderful turnout so close to where the Valdez family live,” he said. “Both Filipino and Irish alike.”

“If you walk around you will see a mixture which is fantastic and it just shows the general support that is out there for the family.

A book of condolence has been opened in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in Enniskerry.

It is believed a note found in Mr Hennessy’s car helped Gardaí find Jastine’s remains.

Investigators are still appealing for any information about his movements over the weekend.

They are particularly interested in the whereabouts of his black Nissan Qashqai - registration number 171 D 20419 - between 5.00pm on Saturday May 19th and 8.00pm on Sunday May 21st.

Officers would particularly like to speak with people who were in the Dalkey, Killiney, Ballybrack, Sallynoggin, Cherrywood and Rathmichael areas.

They say the car may have stopped at restaurants, cafés, petrol station shops or bars in those areas.

