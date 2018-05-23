Gardaí reveal details of Mark Hennessy's death

Gardaí have confirmed the man believed to have abducted and murdered Jastine Valdez was shot in the shoulder by officers.

Mark Hennessy was shot at Cherrywood Business Park in south Dublin on Sunday night.

Following a post mortem, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has confirmed a garda service weapon was recovered from the scene.

The remaining ammunition and one spent cartridge was found in the gun.

A Stanley knife was also recovered from the Nissan Qashqai vehicle, which had been the subject of a garda alert.

A post mortem has established that Hennessy had been shot in the shoulder, and that the bullet entered his torso causing fatal injuries.

He was in the driver's seat of the car at the time of the shooting.

Emergency services next to a Nissan Qashqai (centre) at a business park in the Cherrywood area of Dublin | Image: Peter Varga/PA Wire/PA Images

GSOC say other wounds consistent with self-harming were noted on his body.

Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence - including video footage - of the incident.

GSOC is in possession of a recording from the ANPR camera of the garda traffic car which was at the scene.

CCTV recordings from premises nearby have also been given to GSOC investigators.

Gardaí say witnesses are being identified and contacted in the ordinary way.

GSOC has also confirmed it has appointed a family liaison officer to engage with Hennessy's family.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 1890-600-800 or info@gsoc.ie.