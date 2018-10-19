May will have to make "judgement call" if DUP rejects border deal - Varadkar

The Taoiseach says the UK Prime Minister will have to make a judgement call on how to react if the DUP refuses to back any deal on the Irish border backstop.

The party has been propping up Theresa May’s minority Government under a confidence and supply arrangement – and has threatened to pull the plug if it does not get its way in Brexit talks.

Party leader Arlene Foster has said it will reject any deal that treats Northern Ireland differently to Britain.

This afternoon, Leo Varadkar was asked if Mrs May will have to dump the DUP to get a Brexit deal over the line.

“I guess that is going to be her judgment call,” he said. “The internal politics in the UK is very difficult.”

“She is running a minority government with internal divisions and even the opposition in the UK is divided on these issues.

“So that is a judgement call that she is going to have to make.

“As I said yesterday, we should not forget that this is not just a case of getting a deal that Westminster can accept; it also has to be accepted by the European Parliament.”

Transition

Earlier this week, the EU opened the door to an extension of the 21 month transition period after the UK leaves the bloc next March.

The UK will effectively continue following EU rules throughout the period to allow time for a new trade deal to be agreed.

Mr Varadkar has warned that the extension will only be possible if a Withdrawal Agreement is finalised – and there will be no Withdrawal Agreement without a legally binding backstop preventing the imposition of a hard border in Ireland.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in Westminster, London, 12-09-2018. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Dark days

This afternoon, the DUP slammed Mr Varadkar for his decision to warn EU leaders not to underestimate the risk of a return of violence in Northern Ireland if customs posts are erected.

The party’s deputy leader Nigel Dodds accused him of using the victims of the Troubles in pursuit of his political objectives.

“To use the prospect of violence and terrorism is a disgraceful and dangerous gamble,” he said.

“It is the very antithesis of responsible behaviour.”

Noting that Ireland, Britain and the European Commission have all pledged not to erect a hard border even in a no deal situation, he urged Mr Varadkar to “stop the wild histrionics.”

This afternoon, Mr Varadkar said the potential for a return to violence is not something that is centre stage in the negotiations but warned it is “certainly something that is in the back of my mind as a potential consequence if we get this wrong.”

Peace process

Speaking to Newstalk earlier today, the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald warned that the peace process cannot be gambled with in the hopes of securing a Brexit deal.

“What we need now is action rather than heated words,” she said.

“We need to understand that peace was long in the making; that it is robust but that we cannot take chances; we cannot gamble on something so precious as peace and political stability on our island."

People's vote

Meanwhile, thousands of people are expected to march in London this week end calling for a people's vote on the final Brexit deal.

Mr Varadkar said the likelihood of a second Brexit referendum is a matter for the British Government.

“In Ireland, as you know, on occasions we have had second referendums,” he said.

“We have been able to negotiate changes and on foot of them we have had second referendums in the past.

“But I do recall Irish people and even me personally taking offence at foreign leaders coming over to intervene in our referendum so I would never repeat that mistake.”

Progress

In Brussels this week EU leaders decided not to schedule a special November Brexit summit as not enough progress has been made on the border issue.

However, should negotiator Michel Barnier report progress in the coming days and weeks, leaders agreed to reconsider.

The next scheduled summit is in December.

With reporting from Sean Defoe in Brussels ...