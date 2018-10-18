Taoiseach warns Brexit Withdrawal Agreement may not be finalised by Christmas

The Taoiseach has conceded that the UKs Withdrawal Agreement may now not be finalised until December or even January.

Hopes of an agreement on the Irish border issue were dashed this week after talks stalled last Sunday.

The only tangible achievement to come out the EU Leaders Summit in Brussels this week was the possibility of an extension of the transition period after the UK leaves the bloc in March.

The transition period will see the UK effectively remaining in the EU Customs Union and Single Market for 21 months after it leaves next March, to allow time for a new trade deal to be agreed.

Yesterday, Leo Varadkar warned that a legally binding backstop preventing a hard border in Ireland would have to be finalised before any extension was agreed.

Meanwhile, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier opened the door to the extension in the hope that Britain would agree to a “two-tier” backstop that would see the entire UK following EU rules during the transition – and Northern Ireland handed special status “unless and until” a new can be struck.

An extension would allow Mrs May to argue with sceptical MPs in Britain that the backstop will never come into play as there would be enough time available to secure a future trading deal preventing the need for it.

“What has now emerged is the idea that an option to extend the implementation period could be a further solution to this issue of the backstop in Northern Ireland,” she told a news conference in Brussels.

“We are not standing here proposing an extension to the implementation period.

“What we are doing is working to ensure we have a solution to the backstop issue in Northern Ireland, which is currently a blockage to completing the deal.”

The European Council President Donald Tusk noted that if the UK now felt an extension would be “helpful to reach a deal,” European leaders would be “ready to consider it positively.”

This evening, Leo Varadkar warned that businesses will 'bite back' if politicians can't finalise a Withdrawal Agreement by Christmas.

“Businesses are going to make plans long before that,” he said.

“The business sector operates on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

“Businesses, banks employers, airlines will start making decisions – and they will start making decisions that bite.”

The UK will leave the EU in March next year.

In order to ensure an orderly transition, a Withdrawal Agreement including a legally binding Irish border backstop will have to be finalised.

Without the backstop, the UK will crash out of the bloc without a deal.

Reporting from Sean Defoe in Brussels ...