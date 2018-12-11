May to “seek reassurances” from Europe on border backstop

The UK Prime Minister is meeting with EU leaders today in an attempt to “seek reassurances” on the Irish border backstop.

It comes after she cancelled today’s planned House of Commons vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – admitting it was likely to be rejected by a significant margin.

She will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this morning to “discuss with them the clear concerns” of her Parliamentary colleagues with the agreement.

It remains unclear when the House will now vote on the agreement – but it is likely to be January at the earliest.

European Council President Donald Tusk has warned that the deal cannot be renegotiated – but said officials are “ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification.”

He said Brexit had been added to the agenda of this week’s two-day Summit in Brussels.

I have decided to call #EUCO on #Brexit (Art. 50) on Thursday. We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification. As time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 10, 2018

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warned that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be renegotiated.

Speaking ahead of Mrs May's statement, the spokeswoman said: "This deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate."

Speaking yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar the backstop cannot be changed – noting that the Withdrawal Agreement had taken nearly two years to negotiate and has “the support of 28 member states.”

“It is not possible to open up any one aspect of this without opening up all aspects of the agreement,” he said.

The UK Labour Party has indicated it will wait to see what Mrs May returns from her trip to Europe with before announcing its next move.

A spokesperson for the party said that if she returns to the UK without significant changes, she will have “decisively and unquestionably lost the confidence of parliament on the most important issue facing the country.”

The party will then decide whether to table a motion of no confidence in her leadership.