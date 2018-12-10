European Court of Justice to rule on UK's ability to revoke Brexit

The European Court of Justice is set to rule on whether the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50.

It comes ahead of a crucial vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

The court's Advocate-General, Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona, has already suggested Britain could unilaterally reverse its decision to leave the EU.

The advice from Advocate-General is not the final judgement in the case, but is generally seen as an indication of how the court is likely to rule.

There is also speculation that the Westminster vote could be delayed, with Mrs May and the UK government's chief whip ready to pull the plug as late as Monday night.

Downing Street has previously said the planned vote on the deal will go ahead on Tuesday.

Mrs May has warned her MPs that failing to vote for her deal risks handing the keys to Downing Street over to British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his party, who say they could be ready to form a minority government by Wednesday.

Theresa May | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Mrs May spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varakar and European Council President Donald Tusk by phone on Sunday.

They Government says Mr Varadkar and Mrs May discussed the current situation on Brexit, including the planned vote in Westminster on Tuesday.

They also discussed preparation for this week's European Council in Brussels on Thursday, where they will meet.

Mr Tusk tweeted that it was an "important" week for Brexit.

I had a phone call with PM @theresa_may. It will be an important week for the fate of #Brexit. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) December 9, 2018

It comes after a group of British MPs delivered a sharply critical verdict on the Brexit deal.

The cross-party Committee on Exiting the European Union claims that the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration do not offer enough clarity or certainty about the future.

The report raises concerns about the Irish border situation, including efforts to ensure there is no hard border.

The MPs state: "In December 2017, we said that we did not see how it would be possible to reconcile maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland with leaving the Single Market and Customs Union, which would inevitably make the Northern Irish border the UK's customs and regulatory border with the European Union.

"Since then, we have seen no realistic, long-term proposals from the Government that would address this."

They also suggest that 'uncertainty remains' for EU citizens in the UK, and insist that it would be 'unacceptable' if a planned White Paper on future immigration policy is not published before Tuesday's 'meaningful vote' on the deal in the House of Commons.

There were two rallies in London on Sunday, with pro-Brexit supporters holding a "Brexit betrayal" march, while others turned up to hold a counter-demonstration.

Additional reporting: IRN