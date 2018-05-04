'May the Fourth' Star Wars festival gets under way in Co Kerry

Events include a Star Wars-themed céilí in Portmagee’s village square

News
&#39;May the Fourth&#39; Star Wars festival gets under way in Co Kerry

Picture by: USA TODAY Sports/SIPA USA/PA Images

May the Fourth has long been a special date for Star Wars fans, and this year the occasion is being marked with a festival in Co Kerry.

Areas of the county - in particular Skellig Michael - were prominently featured in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, with crews also based in the surrounding area during the location filming.

May the Fourth Be With You will take place across the villages of Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island.

Events taking place between today and Sunday include drive-in movie screenings, location tours, a photo exhibition and even a Star Wars-themed céilí.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, told Newstalk Breakfast the weather is looking promising, and there's been plenty of international interest in the new event.

She said: "It's dry, and the sun is desperately trying to come out.

"We're very enthusiastic - we've had huge interest from fans right across the globe."

She added: "For us, the whole idea is that we want to invite fans from around the world to come and see this magnificent Irish landscape on the Wild Atlantic Way that inspired these movie-makers to choose Ireland and to give it a starring role."

More information about the festival is available on Wild Atlantic Way website.


3 Related articles
'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill named St Patrick’s Festival guest of honour

'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill named St Patrick’s Festival guest of honour

Hundreds of thousands of people attending St Patrick's Day parades around the country

Hundreds of thousands of people attending St Patrick's Day parades around the country

WATCH: Tourism Ireland launches its final 'Star Wars' campaign

WATCH: Tourism Ireland launches its final 'Star Wars' campaign