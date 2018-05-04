'May the Fourth' Star Wars festival gets under way in Co Kerry

May the Fourth has long been a special date for Star Wars fans, and this year the occasion is being marked with a festival in Co Kerry.

Areas of the county - in particular Skellig Michael - were prominently featured in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, with crews also based in the surrounding area during the location filming.

May the Fourth Be With You will take place across the villages of Ballyferriter, Portmagee, Ballinskelligs and Valentia Island.

Events taking place between today and Sunday include drive-in movie screenings, location tours, a photo exhibition and even a Star Wars-themed céilí.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, told Newstalk Breakfast the weather is looking promising, and there's been plenty of international interest in the new event.

She said: "It's dry, and the sun is desperately trying to come out.

"We're very enthusiastic - we've had huge interest from fans right across the globe."

She added: "For us, the whole idea is that we want to invite fans from around the world to come and see this magnificent Irish landscape on the Wild Atlantic Way that inspired these movie-makers to choose Ireland and to give it a starring role."

More information about the festival is available on Wild Atlantic Way website.