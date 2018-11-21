May heads to Brussels for Brexit talks with Juncker

Theresa May is heading to Brussels for Brexit talks, as she continues to face intense political pressure in Westminster.

Mrs May's talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will primarily focus on the future relationship between the EU and UK, rather than the draft withdrawal agreement reached last week.

BBC reports that 'stumbling blocks' remain in the negotiations around areas such as the UK's access to the EU single market and Gibraltar.

The meeting comes ahead of the crucial summit of EU leaders this coming Sunday, where leaders will be asked to "finalise and formalise" the withdrawal deal.

However, it remains uncertain whether Theresa May will be able to get the deal through the British Houses of Parliament.

The DUP Has refused to back the British government in a series of votes over a finance bill in protest at the Brexit deal.

The Northern Irish party is propping up Mrs May's Conservative government in a confidence and supply arrangement.

The DUP has called on Mrs May to "work for a better deal", and warned that her government "will require DUP support to deliver its domestic agenda".

Labour has claimed the DUP's abstention from key budget votes means the British government has 'effectively collapsed'.

The Government have in effect collapsed tonight. Now that the DUP have pulled their support, Theresa May can no longer guarantee defeating amendments to key confidence votes such as the Finance Bill. Theresa May is clinging to office but not in power. — Labour Whips (@labourwhips) November 20, 2018

Mrs May could still face a no confidence motion from Tory rebels, although it does not appear the required number of letters to trigger a vote have been submitted.

Meanwhile, Amber Rudd - who has recently returned to Theresa May's cabinet - dismissed the prospect of a 'no deal' Brexit.

She told BBC this morning: "It's my view that parliament, the House of Commons, will stop no deal.

"There isn't a majority in the House of Commons for that to take place."