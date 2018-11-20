DUP calls on Theresa May to 'work for a better deal' on Brexit

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is calling on the British Prime Minister Theresa May to re-negotiate the draft Brexit deal with the European Union.

The DUP is propping up Mrs May's Conservative Westminster government in a confidence and supply arrangement.

The party has previously expressed its dissatisfaction with the current draft agreement, which would see the Northern Ireland in full alignment with the EU "unless and until" a new deal.

It also comes after the DUP failed to back the British government at Westminster on a series of amendments to a financial bill.

While it did not mark the end of their formal support for the government, it did represent a significant warning from the Northern Irish party.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: "The government made clear commitments never to undermine the constitutional or economic integrity of the United Kingdom. They have reneged.

"Consequences were inevitable."

"Look beyond this Withdrawal Agreement"

While in a statement on Tuesday evening, the party's deputy leader Nigel Dodds said: With the rejection of the Prime Minister's Withdrawal Agreement on all sides of the house and across all parties, it is increasingly clear this deal does not have support necessary to pass the meaningful vote in Parliament.

"A large number of Conservatives, both Brexit supporters and ardent Remainers, are against it. Labour, SNP, Lib Dems and Plaid Cymru are against it," he claimed.

"Unionists in Northern Ireland, and indeed unionists across the UK, are appalled at the constitutional implications of the deal.

"Therefore, rather than presenting a binary choice, it is time for the Prime Minister to work for a better deal.

"We recognise the genuine concerns that people have expressed about leaving the European Union on a 'no-deal' basis.

"It is very clear that if we wish to avoid that scenario then the only option is to look beyond this Withdrawal Agreement and work for a better deal."

He also warned: "The Confidence and Supply Agreement was based on shared objectives for strengthening and enhancing the union and an exit from the European Union that benefits all parts of the United Kingdom.

"We have kept to our word in relation to the Confidence and Supply Agreement, but even cabinet members have found themselves having to resign because this deal does not represent those shared objectives in relation to the union.

"The government will require DUP support to deliver its domestic agenda.

"We will continue to use our influence for the good of everyone across the United Kingdom."

Several Northern Ireland business groups, including the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association and Ulster Farmers' Union, have welcomed the draft withdrawal agreement.

'No time for re-negotiation'

While last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the time to re-negotiate the draft Brexit deal had passed.

"This is a withdrawal agreement which took the best part of two years to negotiate involving 28 countries - all of whom have their particular concerns and interests.

"I think if you start trying to amend it or unpick it, then you might find that the whole thing unravels."

"I certainly don't think it could be re-negotiated in the period that's left - we're only a few months away from Brexit now.

"I think any re-negotiation would involve postponing Brexit, and the people who oppose it don't seem to want that".