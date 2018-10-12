Martin says Government must remain in place until Brexit is agreed

The Fianna Fáil leader has said the Government should remain in place until a Brexit deal is agreed.

Micheál Martin has written to the Taoiseach calling for an agreement that neither side will bring down the Government while Brexit remains up in the air.

Deputy Martin said a general election while Brexit talks are entering their most critical phase would create dangerous instability.

He spoke with Leo Varadkar this morning about a review of the confidence and supply arrangement that has kept the Government in place over the past three years.

Both men have agree to meet next week to continue talks on a potential extension.

More follows ...

Reporting from Sean Defoe