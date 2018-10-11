Denis Naughten resigns position as Communications Minister

The Minister for Communications has resigned his position following controversy over his handling of the bidding process for the National Broadband Plan

Minster Denis Naughten was facing criticism for holding a number of dinner meetings with businessman David McCourt, who heads up the sole remaining consortium bidding for the rural broadband contract - worth over €500m.

The revelations drew criticism from opposition parties, with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin claiming the meetings had “contaminated” the bidding process.

Bidding

Following a fiery speech in the Dáil this afternoon, Minister Denis Naughten defended his record as minister.

He insisted there was nothing untoward about his meetings with Mr McCourt, he said, "The reality is David McCourt has met with every single communications minister; has met with several members of this Government and members of the opposition in recent years."

"For my family, for my constituents and more important for the 1.1 million people who are waiting for this essential [broadband] service, a vital service to ordinary people in rural Ireland, I've given An Taoiseach my resignation,” he said.

“I wish my colleagues well and I would ask most of all that the NBP process is allowed to reach its conclusion over the next few weeks for the 1.1 million people in rural Ireland who need this infrastructure now more than ever.”

Before concluding, he insisted that all of his actions in relation to the National Broadband Plan were, “taken solely in the interests of bringing high speed broadband; bringing communication services; mobile services to every single home, business and citizen in this country and for no other reason.”

“For no other reason whatsoever.”

Meetings

The minister had already faced criticism earlier this year after he accepted a dinner invitation from Mr McCourt in New York in July.

At a press briefing yesterday, he said he could not remember meeting with Mr McCourt on any other occasion.

However, a short time later, he confirmed he attended a meeting with the businessman along with members of his staff in June.

He also admitted to ‘facilitating’ a lunch in the Dáil bar on behalf of Mr McCourt’s family but said he did not know who paid for the outing.

Later in the evening, his spokesperson confirmed that the minister paid for the dinner on behalf of Mr McCourt, noting that the bill was in the order of €37 or €38.

Minister Naughten insisted there was nothing unusual about meeting with bidders during the process.

He said his Department is responsible for choosing who gets the contract – and insisted “I have no role or function in relation to that.”

Contaminated

Yesterday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the meetings had “contaminated” the bidding process for one of the biggest the contracts in the country’s history.

"People externally looking into this country might be tempted to say now that the key to getting a lucrative contract in Ireland is face time with the Minister,” he said.

"We have had tribunals about this type of thing in the past it is extraordinary Taoiseach that this has occurred.

"In my view the Minister has contaminated the process."

Taoiseach's defence

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, the Taoiseach defended the meetings noting that the Minister was not involved in the deciding who was awarded the contract.

He said there is protocol around how meetings should occur, but the Communications Minister has to be able to talk to CEOs and people who might be interested in the bidding process about other issues.

He said Minister Naughten would "clarify his contacts" with the businessman in the Dáil this afternoon.