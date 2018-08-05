Man shot in both legs in paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast

A man has suffered potentially 'life-changing' injuries in a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast.

The incident happened close to the Westrock Gardens/Springhill Drive area of the city at around 10.30pm last night.

A man in his 30s was shot in both legs in an alleyway.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment following the shooting.

PSNI Detective Inspector Paul Wright said: “While this man's injuries are not life-threatening, they may well be life-changing.

"This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence."

Local Councillor Tim Attwood condemned the shooting.

He said: "An appropriate response to any situation is through due process, through the police and the courts.

"Anybody who targets individuals in this brutal way is not doing it with the support of the local community."