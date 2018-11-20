Man found not guilty of murdering his long-time partner in Dublin

A man has been found not of murdering his long-time partner in their Dublin home.

Desmond Duffy (70) had claimed he was acting in self-defence when he strangled Desmond O'Sullivan to death at their home in Somerville in Rathmines in 2016.

Throughout the trial, the jury heard evidence of Mr Duffy being physically and verbally abused by Mr O'Sullivan.

They were together for over 30 years, and on the evening of May 23rd 2016 prosecuting barrister Conor Devally claimed he just had enough.

Mr Duffy told the court last Thursday that Mr O'Sullivan was effing and blinding and punching him across the head, after spending the day drinking together.

He claimed he was just trying to put distance between them when he put his hand across his neck and pushed him up against a wall.

He insisted he did not mean to harm him.

The jury was told they could return a majority verdict.

From the stand last week, he told the jurors he was "devastated and heartbroken" by what happened and would never get over it.

He thanked them for acquitting him this evening and wiped tears away before leaving the dock for a final time.

Leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice, he told reporters: "No comment".

VIDEO Desmond Duffy (70) walks free from court after being cleared of murdering his partner Desmond Sullivan at their home in Dublin in May 2016. pic.twitter.com/ol9xd75c5c — Frank Greaney (@FrankGreaney) November 20, 2018

More follows