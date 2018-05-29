Major delays following earlier M50 crash

There are massive delays on the M50 in Dublin due to a crash.

A multi-vehicle collision just before 7.00am has been cleared, but traffic is still backed up.

The AA Roadwatch say it is currently taking around 60 minutes to travel from the M1 Interchange to J9 Red Cow on the M50 southbound.

This journey could usually take 15 or 20 minutes.

DUBLIN TRAFFIC ALERT - M50 traffic delays southbound from JCN 7 Lucan one lane currently open. Gardaí at scene. Northbound traffic delays due to onlookers. pic.twitter.com/C9ftNz0ZsG — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 29, 2018

Northbound there are delays from J13 Sandyford to J7 Lucan.

There are also very heavy delays heading into Lucan Village on the Lower Road and from Laraghcon.

It is thought this could be due to people trying to avoid the M50.