Major 'Raise the Roof' Housing protest to take place outside Dáil

A major protest will take place outside the Dáil today to highlight the depth of the country's housing and homeless crisis.

The 'Raise the Roof' rally is organised by a coalition of groups and parties, including the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Sinn Féin and The Union of Students in Ireland.

Large numbers of people are expected to turn out calling for a radical change in the Government's housing policies.

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry is calling on people to come out and show their support.

“I think it is very important that we get a lot of people out to support this – and it is not just about homelessness,” he said.

“This is about people from all walks of life whose living situation is precarious or which places them under huge financial strain.

“There are many, many people who will never, ever be able to get a mortgage and buy their own home – condemned to live in the private rented sector for the rest of their lives with the insecurity of rent and the insecurity of tenure that goes along with that.

“So, a lot of people are affected by the failure of Government’s housing policy.”

Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry will be among the key speakers at the Raise the Roof Rally for Housing, 06-09-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

'Recategorisation'

The Government announced a drop in the official number of people accessing emergency accommodation last month – but admitted that it has ‘recategorised’ over 1,600 people out of the official count this year.

According to the latest figures released today, there were 9,527 people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland in August – however 1,606 people were removed from the count over three separate ‘recategorisations’ in the reports published in March, April and September.

Without the three adjustments, the number of people in latest count would have been 11,133.

We will be there today to #RaisetheRoof and stand in solidarity with the thousands of people who are either homeless or living in fear of losing their home. Please join us! #HomelessnessNotNormal #TheBigConversation pic.twitter.com/2VInZ1iEyD — Simon Communities (@SimonCommunity) October 3, 2018

Housing policy

Fr McVerry said the Government has already admitted that “the problem is just going to continue to get worse for the foreseeable future.

“So it is, first of all, a protest and a way of trying to say to the Government, look, your policies are not working – clearly they are not working – and we need you to revisit those policies and produce policies that will work.”

Opposition parties launch the Raise the Roof Private Members Bill outside Leinster House, 19-09-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Dáil debate

The protest is being held as the Dáil debates a Cross-party motion calling for the crises in housing and homelessness to be declared a national emergency and for a doubling of capital expenditure on public and affordable housing.

The motion calls for an emergency building programme of social housing on public lands and the introduction of "aggressive measures" to bring vacant properties back into use.

The motion has the support of all opposition parties with the exception of Fianna Fáil – which is facilitating the Government through the confidence and supply arrangement.

Today is the day we #RaiseTheRoof outside Dáil Eireann to show the government that this can't go on. The @_HousingCrisis coalition has brought so many groups together and we need people on the streets today.



We will be outside the Dáil from 12.30-2pm.#RaiseTheRoof pic.twitter.com/754ivOVj5A — ICHHDUBLIN (@ICHHDUBLIN) October 3, 2018

"Sleight of hand"

This morning, the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) charity said it is time to “show the government that we can’t accept their indifference to resolving the crisis.”

The charity said the removal of hundreds of people form the official emergency accommodation figures is not acceptable.

“Moving people from one list to another isn’t solving their housing needs but is another sleight of hand by the government to spin the figures,” it said.

ICHH chief executive Anthony Flynn said the Government has “for far too long relied on the private market to fix a social crisis.”

“The housing crisis is now affecting all walks of life from students to teachers to working professionals and the new face of homelessness, children,” he said.

“Now is the time to change that.

“A major shift in policy is required and today is about informing the government of that. “Housing is a national crisis and it needs to be treated that way.”

Demonstrators are set to gather outside the Dáil at 12:30pm.