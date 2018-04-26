Machinery manufacturer announces 200 new jobs for Monaghan

200 new jobs are on the way to Monaghan.

Combilift, which manufactures construction machinery such as forklifts, already employs 550 people in the county.

The company's new €50 million headquarters will be officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later this morning.

Combilift says it is looking for technicians, design engineers, logistics and supply chain specialists, and people with mechanical and electrical mechatronics skills.

Martin McVicar, Managing Director of Combilift, said: "The combination of this state of the art production plant and a skilled workforce will allow us to double production within the next 5 years.”

Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the company is one of the 'most significant' employers in Monaghan.

She said: "The positive impact that Combilift has on the county, the border region and Ireland cannot be under-estimated.

"Perhaps above all, the company is living proof that you don’t have to be in a big city to achieve global success. "

The new jobs will be created over the next three years.