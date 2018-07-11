Loaded Garda sub-machine gun found on Dublin street

Gardaí are investigating how one of their loaded sub-machine guns was found on a Dublin street.

The weapon was handed in to Store Street Garda Station in the city centre by a member of the public yesterday.

A senior Garda officer "has been appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery.

The weapon is understood to belong to the armed Garda unit that's policing the ongoing gang feud in Dublin.

Detectives are investigating whether it fell from a moving Garda vehicle.