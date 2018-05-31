Leap Cards set to be rolled-out across Donegal

Leap Card services are to be rolled out on 11 routes across Co Donegal within the next few months.

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, says he has been informed of the move by the National Transport Authority.

Raising the issue as a Dáil question, Deputy Pringle welcomed the news.

He says: "This will ensure that people in Donegal have access to the same Leap Card discount options that have been available to other parts of the country for some time.

"It is only right that people in Donegal get to benefit cost saving measures as others have enjoyed so far."

It is understood the Leap Card services will be applied to any PSO services that operate on behalf of the NTA.

However, as the Bus Éireann Expressway services are operated on a commercial basis by the company, it is not clear if it will provide Leap compatible ticketing machines on those services.

A Leap top up slot is seen on a Luas ticket machine | Image: Transport for Ireland

On this, Mr Pringle says: "I will be making representations to Bus Éireann urging the company to provide machinery to facilitate wider use of Leap card services within the county.

"The national roll-out of Leap Card is still continuing and delays to date were due to the procurement of Leap Card compatible ticketing machines.

"However, a considerable number have already been purchased this year.

"The focus will now be on areas that have not been able to accept Leap Card such as Donegal."

Leap Card services are available in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Sales of the card hit three million earlier this month.