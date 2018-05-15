Leap Card sales pass three million

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has marked the sale of the three millionth Leap Card.

The card can be used to pay for public transport services in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford.

Of the three million cards issued to date, close to 250,000 have been sold in the first four months of 2018.

Since the sale of the first edition over six years ago, the Leap Card has seen 495 million journeys - 63.5 million of which took place from January to April this year.



Overall, the scheme has reached monthly turnover of €23.3m per month - or over €633m since its launch.

The chief executive of the NTA, Anne Graham, said: "We are delighted to see the Leap Card reach new heights as sales pass the three million mark.

"Leap has captured the imagination of the travelling public from all the corners of Ireland who now are integrating public transport use into their day-to-day lives.

"Not only are passengers benefiting from discounts of at least 20% in their everyday journeys, they also availing of Leap's increasing functionality.

"In looking to the future of transport in Ireland, the Leap Card will play an increasingly important role.

"In looking to the future of transport in Ireland, the Leap Card will play an increasingly important role.

"Under the BusConnects strategy unveiled last year, the NTA has committed to simplifying and streamlining the payment process for bus fares for example.

"As part of this process, cashless operation will be introduced on all buses with Leap card becoming the preferred alternative."