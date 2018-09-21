Italian competition authority investigating Ryanair's new baggage policy

Ryanair's new baggage policy is being investigated by the Italian competitions watchdog.

Last month, the airline announced that passengers will have to pay to take luggage on board the plane from November 1st.

Currently, non-priority customers can bring one small carry-on bag and have one bigger bag checked in at the gate, free of charge.

Under the new plans, however, non-priority passengers will have to pay between €8 and €10 to check in larger pieces of luggage.

Only one small carry on bag will be covered under the standard ticket price.

Priority passengers - who pay €6-€8 - will continue to be allowed both a small bag and a larger 10kg one as carry-on luggage.

Ryanair argues that the policy is an effort to "eliminate gate bags and cut boarding gate/flight delays".

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs suggested: "60% of customers will be unaffected by these changes and we expect that the other 40% will either choose to buy Priority Boarding or a 10kg check bag or will choose to travel with only one (free) small bag as 30% already do so today.”

The Italian Antitrust Authority, however, is now looking into the matter - amid arguments from consumer groups that hand luggage on the plane should be included in the ticket price.

According to the la Repubblica newspaper, the competition watchdog is investigating the possibility that Ryanair would have to change the new tariffs as hand luggage is considered "an essential element of transport".

Consumer organisation Codacons welcomed the investigation.

The group said in a statement that Ryanair should reimburse any customers who have spent money on 'unjust supplements' if the investigation finds the airline is in the wrong.