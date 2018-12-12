Irish woman jailed in Australia for killing her fiancé

An Irish woman who killed her fiancé in Australia has been sentenced to eight years in jail, with a parole hearing after five years.

27-year-old Cathrina Cahill from Wexford stabbed 29-year-old David Walsh - also from Wexford - in the neck after a fight outside their home in Padstow in February 2017.

She was initially charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the court in Sydney accepted she wasn't in the right frame of mind.

The court heard that the relationship had been abusive and Ms Cahill may have been suffering from post-traumatic stress at the time.

Cahill will be eligible for parole after serving five years of her sentence and is eventually expected to be deported to Ireland.