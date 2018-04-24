Irish Water moving ahead with plans to pump water from River Shannon to Dublin and Midlands

Irish Water is pushing ahead with its plan to bring water from the River Shannon to Dublin and the Midlands.

The €1.3 billion pipeline would supply 40% of the population from 2025.

The plans will see water taken from the Parteen Basin in North Tipperary and pumped up to 170 kilometres to the Midlands and Greater Dublin area.

It would be the first major upgrade to the water infrastructure in the area in more than 60 years.

Following the project's fourth public consultation, Irish Water described the project as 'critical' to support the region's social and economic growth - suggesting it will "deliver a secure, reliable and sustainable long-term water supply".

The project still requires planning permission before it can move ahead, with Irish Water hoping to submit an application next year.

Image: Irish Water

Critics say the money would be better spent repairing leaks in the capital - but the water utility claims that would not be sufficient to meet demand.

Irish Water's Sean Laffey observed: "Irish Water is rolling out a comprehensive Leakage Reduction Programme which combines active leak detection with customer side monitoring supported by targeted mains replacement of the leakiest pipes based on burst frequency.

"This industry standard approach is the most technically and economically achievable way of managing network leakage and will deliver major savings through a number of investment cycles. However, this cannot keep pace with growth needs."

Mr Laffey noted that supply was also affected by weather events in recent months - such as the shortages in the capital that followed Storm Emma earlier this year.

He added that the utility is "now satisfied beyond doubt" that the project is the "correction scheme" to deal with future water demands.