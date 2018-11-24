Ireland's Kellie Harrington takes gold at Women's World Boxing Championships

Sports Minister Shane Ross has congratulated Kellie Harrington on winning gold at the Women's World Elite Boxing Championships.

The Dublin woman defeated Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in a split decision in their lightweight final in New Dehli.

Ireland's Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy have also won gold and bronze, respectively, at the Men's EU Elite Championships in Spain.

GOLD! Kellie Harrington beat Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee 3-2 in a split decision in their lightweight final in New Delhi. The 28 year old from Dublin has won world medals in two different weight divisions. She won a silver in the light welterweight class in 2016. 🇮🇪🥊🥇 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 24, 2018

Congratulating them, Minister Ross said: "On behalf of the Irish people I would like to congratulate the Irish boxing teams on their medal successes at the recent Men's EU Elite Championships in Spain and Women's World Elite Championships in India.

"In particular, I would like to congratulate Kurt Walker on winning gold and Kieran Molloy on winning bronze in Spain and Kellie Harrington on winning gold in India.

"These results are a tribute to your hard work, commitment and dedication to reach the highest levels in your sport.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Kellie at the launch of the National Sports Policy in her own backyard in Sheriff Street earlier this year - and I am delighted to see all her hard work has paid off this week."

Minister of State Brendan Griffin added: "I am delighted to congratulate Kellie Harrington, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy on their fantastic medal wins in India and Spain.

"By your achievements you provide encouragement and inspiration to countless young boxers throughout Ireland who aspire to represent their country at the highest levels."