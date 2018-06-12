Investigation after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in Kildare

Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman aged in her early 20s in Co Kildare.

Three men were involved in the attack in Clane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The young woman had been out socialising when she was allegedly assaulted by up to three men.

It happened at 1.30am on Millicent Road in Clane.

Gardaí have spoken with the woman and she has been to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

The scene at Clane in Co Kildare | Image: Stephanie Grogan

Naas gardaíare investigating and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in Clane on Monday night or early Tuesday morning to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to taxi drivers who may have been working in the area, or anyone who has dash camera footage or CCTV outside their homes.

People can contact Naas garda station on 045-884-300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.