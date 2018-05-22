Post mortem to be carried out on body found during search for Jastine Valdez

A post mortem is due to be carried out on the body found in South Dublin as part of the search for Jastine Valdez.

Last night, gardaí issued a fresh appeal for information on her abduction.

A priest visited the scene where the body was found in Rathmichael last night, before it was removed to the city morgue for a post mortem.

Locals also laid flowers at the scene.

The remains were found as part of the search for Jastine, who had been forced into the boot of a car on Saturday evening in Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Jastine Valdez. Image: Garda Press Office

A suspect in the case, Mark Hennessy, was shot dead by gardaí on Sunday evening at Cherrywood in south Dublin.

Hennessy, who was believed to be armed with a knife, was from Wicklow and married with children.

It is understood a note was found in the Nissan Qashqai car and is now being examined.

Gardaí are also renewing their appeal for help in the case.

They would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious over the weekend in the area of Pucks Castle Lane and Murphy's Lane - or anyone using the Carrickgollogan Forest Recreation Area or the Lead Mines in Kiltiernan.

They are particularly asking any hillwalkers, cyclists or drivers who used the area and may have a dashcam to contact them.

They can contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.