Half of Irish people would not report the rape of someone else, survey finds

A Newstalk Women in Ireland Survey has found that only half of Irish people would report a rape to An Garda Síochána if they knew it happened to someone else.

The survey shows that while eight out of 10 people would report a rape committed against them, this fell significantly when it related to someone else.

The survey, which was conducted by Red C, found women were far less likely to report an incidence of rape of someone else compared to men - with only four out of 10 women saying they would report such an incidence.

This compares to six out of 10 men.

The Women in Ireland survey also asked participants on the reporting of other sexual assault incidences - including groping or touching without consent, indecent exposure and sexual harassment in the workplace.

It found three-quarters of people would report indecent exposure or sexual harassment in the workplace, and two-thirds would report groping to An Garda Síochána.

When asked whether they have experienced discrimination, twice as many women as men said they have faced unjust or prejudicial treatment.

Younger people, as well as those living in Dublin, are more likely to have experienced gender discrimination.