Girl (7) critical after being raped with water pipe in India

A seven-year-old girl is in a critical condition in India after being raped with a water pipe.

The attack happened on Wednesday in the Seemapuri area of northern New Delhi.

The child was taken to a park by a 22-year-old man, who inserted a water pipe inside her and raped her.

Reports say the girl underwent hours of surgery. The exact type of pipe used in the assault is unclear.

A man has has reportedly been arrested in connection with the rape.

Swati Maliwal is chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.

She said on Twitter: "Cannot describe the pain the little girl was experiencing.

"Already malnourished, she has a long struggle ahead.

"We are going to support her in her legal fight to ensure death penalty to her culprits.

"Will file compensation application & shall make all efforts to rehabilitate her."

Just met with 7 year old rape survivor who was brutally raped in Seemapuri yesterday by a 22 year old man. He took her to a park, inserted water pipe inside her private part & then raped her. Girl is v critical, has bled incessantly & was operated upon. Mom single parent, v poor! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 18, 2018

India has a long history of sexual violence against women and girls.

The issue was against thrown into the spotlight in 2012, when 23-year-old Jyoti Singh was raped by several men who used an iron bar.

The following year, a 6-year-old girl was raped in a public toilet in Delhi - just days after another brutal sexual assault of a five-year-old in the Indian capital.

Then in 2015 two young girls - aged two-and-a half and five - were gang raped in separate attacks.

While earlier this year, eight-year-old Asifa Bano was abducted while looking after her family's ponies in the forests of the Himalayan foothills.

Her body was found in a forest a week later.

Forensic reports say she had been drugged with anti-anxiety medication, repeatedly raped, burned, bludgeoned with a rock and strangled.

The death penalty has since been brought in for people convicted of child rape.

But Ms Maliwal added: "Despite my indefinite fast & law created for ensuring death penalty to rapists of children, it's yet to be implemented in Delhi."

She claimed the Delhi police force still lacks some 66,000 personal, and fast track courts have yet to be created.

Statistics from 2016 show that over 338,000 crimes against women were registered - including over 110,000 cases of violence by husbands and relatives.