Gardai believe man met 'violent death' in Dublin

It is after a body of a man was found in a park in Tallaght

Gardai believe a man whose body was found in a park in Dublin met a 'violent death'.

The body of the man in his 20s was discovered in Jobstown Park on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at half 6 this morning.

An incident room has been set up at Tallaght Garda Station.

Superintendent Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station has appealed to the public for information:

Anyone who was in this park yesterday evening or early this morning is asked to get in touch with Tallaght Garda Station.