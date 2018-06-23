Gardai believe man met 'violent death' in Dublin

Gardai believe a man whose body was found in a park in Dublin met a 'violent death'.

The body of the man in his 20s was discovered in Jobstown Park on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at half 6 this morning.

An incident room has been set up at Tallaght Garda Station.

Superintendent Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station has appealed to the public for information:

Supt. Ian Lackey from Tallaght Garda Station issues an appeal for information after the body of a man in his 20s was found at Butler Park this morning. Post-mortem is currently being carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist pic.twitter.com/Y4A0zbIFOX — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) June 23, 2018

Anyone who was in this park yesterday evening or early this morning is asked to get in touch with Tallaght Garda Station.