Five stories you might have missed this weekend

An Irishman has died after being struck by a lorry in the US.

It is understood the man, aged in his mid-20s, was run over in Austin, Texas in the early hours of Friday morning.

Austin Police said he was hit by a semi-trailer truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pictured (LtoR) Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Simon Harris and Minister of State for Disabilities Finian McGrath at a press conference on the Cervical Check scandal, 11-05-2018 | Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

The Taoiseach and Minister for Health are coming under increasing pressure to explain why women affected by the Cervical Check scandal are still ending up in court.

The family of Ruth Morrissey, who was given two wrongful readings of her cervical smear test before being diagnosed with cancer, slammed the State over its handling of her case.

They described attempts to reach an agreement through mediation as a “sham” and spoke of their “deep hurt” at what they said was a deliberate attempt by the State to misrepresent what happened.

Households and businesses affected by flash flooding in the North are being promised they will get the help they need.

Around a month’s worth of rain was recorded in just a few hours at Belfast International Airport.

Antrim and Ballyclare were among the areas worst affected.

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi after her release from an Israeli prison, 29-07-2018 | Image: Ilia Yefimovich/DPA/PA Images

A teenager who became an icon for the Palestinian struggle after being jailed for slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier has been released to hero’s welcome.

17-year-old Ahed Tamimi and her mother were greeted with banners, cheers and flags as they returned to their home village of Nabi Saleh in the West Bank.

Images of Tamimi attacking the soldier last December went viral.

Israeli authorities said the video, streamed live on Facebook by her mother, was a staged provocation.

Businessman Gavin Duffy has confirmed he is seeking a nomination to run for president.

The Dragon’s Den star said he will be seeking a nomination from four local authorities.

He said he will be making his first public speech since announcing his candidacy on Tuesday.