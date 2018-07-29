Irishman dies in Texas road accident

The Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the man's family

An Irishman has died after being struck by a lorry in the US.

It is understood the man, aged in his mid-twenties, was run over in Austin, Texas in the early hours of Friday morning.

Austin Police said he was hit by a semi-trailer truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the man’s family.