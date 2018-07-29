Businessman Gavin Duffy to seek nomination for presidency

Businessman Gavin Duffy has confirmed he is seeking a nomination to run for president.

The Dragon’s Den star said he will be seeking a nomination from four local authorities.

He said he will be making his first public speech since announcing his candidacy on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur said he aims to run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible.

He said that, if elected, he will be a president that is “not just above, but is not of politics.”

Compair Gavin Duffy on the first of the Fine Gael hustings for the party’s new leader, 25-05-2017. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

In an interview with the Sunday Independent this morning, Mr Duffy said he expects to face “a rigorous examination in the media.”

He suggested President Michael D Higgins had an easy run in the last campaign and challenged him to “stand up” and answer all questions that come his way this time around.

Pieta House founder, Senator Joan Freeman has also announced her intention to seek a nomination – while President Higgins has confirmed he will seek a second term.

Artist Kevin Sharkey is also seeking a nomination.

Sinn Féin has pledged to run a candidate – but will not reveal who that might be until mid-September.